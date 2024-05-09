Billy Childs on Morning Café

Pianist and composer Billy Childs visited Morning Café in advance of his appearance with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s ensemble groups at Blue Note Hawaii. Billy talks about the commonalities between jazz and chamber music, insights to improvisation and the language of jazz, and shares a CliffsNotes version of his upbringing as a piano player.

Billy Childs at Blue Note takes place on May 11 in Waikīkī and features a wondrous fusion of jazz, classical, and contemporary influences woven into Childs’ masterful compositions. He takes the stage alongside three of Hawai‘i’s finest resident ensembles: the captivating Galliard String Quartet, the resounding Honolulu Brass Quintet, and the vibrant Spring Wind Quintet. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on May 9, 2024 on Morning Café.