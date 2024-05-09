© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Billy Childs on Morning Café

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published May 9, 2024 at 12:55 PM HST
Morning Café host Gene Shillerand pianist and composer Billy Childs.
HPR
Morning Café host Gene Shiller (left) and pianist and composer Billy Childs (right).

Pianist and composer Billy Childs visited Morning Café in advance of his appearance with Chamber Music Hawaiʻi’s ensemble groups at Blue Note Hawaii. Billy talks about the commonalities between jazz and chamber music, insights to improvisation and the language of jazz, and shares a CliffsNotes version of his upbringing as a piano player.

Billy Childs at Blue Note takes place on May 11 in Waikīkī and features a wondrous fusion of jazz, classical, and contemporary influences woven into Childs’ masterful compositions. He takes the stage alongside three of Hawai‘i’s finest resident ensembles: the captivating Galliard String Quartet, the resounding Honolulu Brass Quintet, and the vibrant Spring Wind Quintet. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on May 9, 2024 on Morning Café. 
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Morning Concert
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
Related Stories