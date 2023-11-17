Evening Concert explores Exotica with Randy Wong

During the day, Randy Wong runs the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony. At night, he plays Exotica music that was popular in tiki bar lounges during the 1960s and 70s. Wong talks to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the resurgence of Exotica music and about his group Waitiki 7, which will be performing at the Halekulani’s House Without a Key on Nov. 24 and 25. He also previews music from upcoming Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony concerts.

This classical music conversation aired on November 16, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.