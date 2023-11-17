© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Evening Concert explores Exotica with Randy Wong

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published November 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM HST
Waitiki 7 co-founder Randy Wong (left) and Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva (right)
During the day, Randy Wong runs the Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony. At night, he plays Exotica music that was popular in tiki bar lounges during the 1960s and 70s. Wong talks to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the resurgence of Exotica music and about his group Waitiki 7, which will be performing at the Halekulani’s House Without a Key on Nov. 24 and 25. He also previews music from upcoming Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony concerts.

This classical music conversation aired on November 16, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.
Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
