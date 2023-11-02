O'ahu Choral Society's Joshua Habermann on Morning Café

Oʻahu Chorial Society artistic director Dr. Joshua Habermann joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café ahead of the choral group’s event, “Great Romantics,” on Nov. 5 at the Kawaiaha’o Church. The concert presents secular and non-secular works sung by the choral society’s Symphonic Choir and the UH Chamber Singers, with Thomas Yee and Tyler Ramos accompanying on piano. Habermann shares about 19th century composers and distinguishing traits of Romantic choral music. Learn more about the upcoming concert.

This classical music conversation aired on October 30.