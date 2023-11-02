© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
O'ahu Choral Society's Joshua Habermann on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM HST
O'ahu Choral Society in front of Kawaiaha'o Church
Brad Goda Photography
/
Oʻahu Choral Society
O'ahu Choral Society in front of Kawaiaha'o Church

Oʻahu Chorial Society artistic director Dr. Joshua Habermann joins Gene Schiller on Morning Café ahead of the choral group’s event, “Great Romantics,” on Nov. 5 at the Kawaiaha’o Church. The concert presents secular and non-secular works sung by the choral society’s Symphonic Choir and the UH Chamber Singers, with Thomas Yee and Tyler Ramos accompanying on piano. Habermann shares about 19th century composers and distinguishing traits of Romantic choral music. Learn more about the upcoming concert.

This classical music conversation aired on October 30.
Classical Music Conversations
Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
See stories by Gene Schiller
