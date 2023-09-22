Verona Quartet Concert Preview

Jonathan Dormand, cellist for the Verona Quartet, talked to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the quartet’s concerts in Hawaiʻi featuring a program of Beethoven, Bartok, and Mendelssohn. The concert, presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series, is Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Orvis Auditorium at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The quartet will also perform Tuesday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Performing Arts Center in a concert presented by Hawaiʻi Concert Society.

This classical music conversation aired on September 21, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

