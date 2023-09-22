© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Verona Quartet Concert Preview

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST
Kaupo Kikkas
/
Verona Quartet

Jonathan Dormand, cellist for the Verona Quartet, talked to Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about the quartet’s concerts in Hawaiʻi featuring a program of Beethoven, Bartok, and Mendelssohn. The concert, presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series, is Friday, September 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Orvis Auditorium at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

The quartet will also perform Tuesday, September 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Performing Arts Center in a concert presented by Hawaiʻi Concert Society.

This classical music conversation aired on September 21, 2023. Evening Concert airs weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2.

Classical Music Conversations
Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
