Evening Concert celebrates the 105th birthday of the American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein. Host Craig DeSilva spoke with University of Hawaiʻi professor and pianist Mari Yoshihara, author of “Dearest Lenny – Letters from Japan and the Making of the World Maestro.”

This classical music conversation aired on Friday, August 25. Evening Concert airs weekdays, 7 to 9 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.