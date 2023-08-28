Botanist Dr. Shawn Kaihekulani Yamauchi Lum left Hawaii years ago, for schooling at Harvard University, UC Berkley, and is now a resident of Singapore, where he is a Senior Lecturer at Nanyang Technological Universityʻs Asian School of the Environment. He carries Hawaii in his heart, and on a recent visit home, he joins his sister on Classical Pacific to talk about nature in classical music, and how we can all get back to "da kine."

