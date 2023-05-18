© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café - Celebrating William Byrd

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM HST
A portrait of composer William Byrd
William Byrd 1539-1623

Early Music Hawaii president Ian Capps joins Morning Café to discuss the ensemble’s upcoming concert, William Byrd – A 400th Anniversary Celebration, that takes place on Saturday, May 20 at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu.

Ian shares some history about foremost composer of the Elizabethan age and prime architect of the sacred and secular music of the English Reformation, and previews a few concert pieces. Learn more about Saturday's 7:30 p.m. concert.

Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
