Early Music Hawaii on Morning Café - Celebrating William Byrd

Early Music Hawaii president Ian Capps joins Morning Café to discuss the ensemble’s upcoming concert, William Byrd – A 400th Anniversary Celebration, that takes place on Saturday, May 20 at the Lutheran Church of Honolulu.

Ian shares some history about foremost composer of the Elizabethan age and prime architect of the sacred and secular music of the English Reformation, and previews a few concert pieces. Learn more about Saturday's 7:30 p.m. concert.

