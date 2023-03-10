Apollo5 on Morning Café

Clare Stewart, founder of the London-based a cappella group, Apollo5, stopped by Morning Café to share about the group’s eclectic new album “Invocations.” She is joined by Paul Smith, CEO of the VOCES8 Foundation, a non-profit based in the United Kingdom that works to bring vocal music education to 50,000 students across the world. Together, they share about the history of Apollo5, their outreach work, and discuss their upcoming album launch in Honolulu. Apollo5 makes their local debut on Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. at The Cathedral of St. Andrew. The event is an open community event accessible to all — free of charge. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Friday, March 10 on Morning Café.