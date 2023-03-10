© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Classical Music Conversations

Apollo5 on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published March 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM HST
Apollo5 founder Clare Stewart, Morning Café host Gene Schiller, and VOCES8 CEO Paul Smith.
From left: Apollo5 founder Clare Stewart, Morning Café host Gene Schiller, and VOCES8 CEO Paul Smith.

Clare Stewart, founder of the London-based a cappella group, Apollo5, stopped by Morning Café to share about the group’s eclectic new album “Invocations.” She is joined by Paul Smith, CEO of the VOCES8 Foundation, a non-profit based in the United Kingdom that works to bring vocal music education to 50,000 students across the world. Together, they share about the history of Apollo5, their outreach work, and discuss their upcoming album launch in Honolulu. Apollo5 makes their local debut on Saturday, March 11 at 7:00 p.m. at The Cathedral of St. Andrew. The event is an open community event accessible to all — free of charge. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Friday, March 10 on Morning Café.

Promotional flyer for Apollo5's free concert on March 11 at 7pm at The Cathedral of St. Andrew in Honolulu.
Promotional flyer for Apollo5's free concert on March 11 at 7 p.m. at The Cathedral of St. Andrew in Honolulu.

Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
