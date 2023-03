Zach Silberschlag of Chamber Music Hawaiʻi visits Classical Pacific to share about the Honolulu Brass Quintet's concerts featuring Leonard Bernstein’s music. In continuation of the chamber music group's 40th anniversary, the Honolulu Brass Quintet will be joined by virtuoso Jonathan Korth. Together they present a program filled with all-time favorites.

This classical music conversation aired on February 22, 2023 on Classical Pacific.