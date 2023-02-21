Trombonist Jason Byerlotzer on Morning Café

Trombonist Jason Byerlotzer joins Morning Café to share about the upcoming Honolulu Brass Quintet performances featuring the Leonard Bernstein Suite for Brass.

The Honolulu Brass Quintet will be joined by virtuoso Jonathan Korth, presenting a dynamic program filled with all time favorites, including Horowitzʻs theatrical Music Hall Suite and the music for brass by Pulitzer nominee George Walker. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 on Morning Café.