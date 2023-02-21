Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Trombonist Jason Byerlotzer on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published February 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM HST
022023_CMH_ JasonByerlotzer.png
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi
/
Facebook
Chamber Music Hawaiʻi presents the Leonard Bernstein Suite for Brass with Honolulu Brass Quintet and Jonathan Korth

Trombonist Jason Byerlotzer joins Morning Café to share about the upcoming Honolulu Brass Quintet performances featuring the Leonard Bernstein Suite for Brass.

The Honolulu Brass Quintet will be joined by virtuoso Jonathan Korth, presenting a dynamic program filled with all time favorites, including Horowitzʻs theatrical Music Hall Suite and the music for brass by Pulitzer nominee George Walker. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 on Morning Café.

Gene Schiller
Gene Schiller joined HPR in September, 1993 as a board operator. His first break came when he was asked to fill in for Music Director Alan Bunin. Six months later, he became the new host of Evening Concert, a program that runs on HPR-2 from 6 to 8 p.m. on weeknights.
