Black History Month Concert Preview on Evening Concert

Susan McCreary Duprey, artistic director and conductor of the Windward Choral Society and the Kona Choral Society, shares her favorite gospel and spiritual music for Black History Month. She also also previews the seventh annual “Guide My Feet: A Celebration of African-American Gospel and Spirituals.” The concerts will be presented by the Windward Choral Society at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Kailua on Sunday, February 5, 3 p.m. and by the Kona Choral Society at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Kailua-Kona on Friday, February 17, 7:30 p.m.

This classical music conversation aired on February 1, 2023. Evening Concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.

