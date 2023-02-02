Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Black History Month Concert Preview on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:13 PM HST
Susan McCreary Duprey, artistic director and conductor of the Windward Choral Society and the Kona Choral Society, shares her favorite gospel and spiritual music for Black History Month. She also also previews the seventh annual “Guide My Feet: A Celebration of African-American Gospel and Spirituals.” The concerts will be presented by the Windward Choral Society at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Kailua on Sunday, February 5, 3 p.m. and by the Kona Choral Society at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Kailua-Kona on Friday, February 17, 7:30 p.m.

This classical music conversation aired on February 1, 2023. Evening Concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music.

Craig DeSilva
Craig DeSilva is glad to be playing recorded music on the air instead of playing for a live audience on stage as did when he studied piano. He began piano lessons when he was a child and continued piano studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa (where he majored in broadcast journalism and minored in music) under the late Peter Coraggio.
See stories by Craig DeSilva
