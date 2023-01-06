Donate
Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival founder Chris Yick on Classical Pacific

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published January 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST
Chris Yick, founder of the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival (HCMF), joins Sharene Taba to share about the local chamber music festival.
Classical Pacific host Sharene Taba with Hawaii Chamber Music Festival founder, Chris Yick

Chris Yick, founder of the Hawaiʻi Chamber Music Festival (HCMF), joins Sharene Taba to share about the local chamber music festival. The music festival returns for a Lunar New Year recital on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Orvis Auditorium.

HCMF welcomes international violinist Stefan Jackiw back to Honolulu to perform with UH Professor of Music, Dr. Jonathan Korth. Yick looks forward to bringing the community back together to celebrate live chamber music at this recital which will help raise funds to support the festival’s June 2023 season and Young Artist Program, which provides chamber music education for local students.

