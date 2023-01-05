Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Rachmaninov concert preview on Evening Concert

Hawaii Public Radio | By Craig DeSilva
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST
Pianists Carlo Grante and Rebekah Dickinson speak with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about their concert recitals celebrating the 100th anniversary of Church of the Crossroads.
Celebrating 100 Years With A Celebration Of Music Jan 7, 2023. Featuring International Pianists Carlo Grante & Rebekah Dickinson playing Rachmaninov Preludes and Rachmaninov, Variations on a Theme of Chopin, Op. 22.

Pianists Carlo Grante and Rebekah Dickinson speak with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about their concert recitals celebrating the 100th anniversary of Church of the Crossroads. The all-Rachmaninov program coincides with the Russian composer's 150th anniversary of his birth in April. The concerts are Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m. at Kawaiahaʻo Church and Sunday, Jan. 8, at Church of the Crossroads. The concerts are free and open to the public. Learn more.

