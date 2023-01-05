Rachmaninov concert preview on Evening Concert

Pianists Carlo Grante and Rebekah Dickinson speak with Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva about their concert recitals celebrating the 100th anniversary of Church of the Crossroads. The all-Rachmaninov program coincides with the Russian composer's 150th anniversary of his birth in April. The concerts are Saturday, Jan. 7, at 4 p.m. at Kawaiahaʻo Church and Sunday, Jan. 8, at Church of the Crossroads. The concerts are free and open to the public. Learn more.