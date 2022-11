Dover Quartet cellist Camden Shaw on Evening Concert

Evening Concert host Craig DeSilva interviews cellist Camden Shaw from the Dover Quartet. The quartet performs at UH’s Orvis Auditorium on Friday, November 18 in a concert presented by Honolulu Chamber Music Series. Shaw explains how their program of music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Schnittke are connected.

This classical music conversation aired on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Evening Concert airs weeknights from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music