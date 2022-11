Singer Starr Kalahiki joined Sharene on Classical Pacific. Starr will be one of the soloists this weekend in Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's Hapa Symphony for a showcase of love, joy, and inclusion that IS Hawai’i.

The Hapa Symphony featuring Lea Almanza, Starr Kalahiki, Miss Candi Shell, Lady Lartiza La Bouche takes place on Saturday, November 5 at the Hawai’i Theatre Center. Learn more.