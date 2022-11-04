Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Early Music Hawaii Ensemble on Morning Café

Hawaii Public Radio | By Gene Schiller
Published November 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM HST
DueViolini.png
Early Music Hawaii
/
earlymusichawaii.org
Robert Mealy and Julie Andrijeski of Due Violini

Ian Capps, president of Early Music Hawaii and members of Due Violini visit Morning Café to discuss this weekend’s concerts. They’ll perform a dazzling musical journey through 17th century Europe in Honolulu and Kealakekua.

Tune in to learn more about the journey. Violinists Robert Mealy and Julie Andrijeski will lead the Quicksilver quartet on a dazzling tour of 17th century Europe — from Venice to Rome and Naples and from Munich to Lübeck and Madrid — exploring sublime and dramatic works by Castello, Legrenzi, Rosenmüller, Kerll, de Murcia and more. Learn more.

This classical music conversation aired on November 4, 2022. Morning Café airs weekdays starting at 8 a.m. on HPR-2.

