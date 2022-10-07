Donate
Classical Music Conversations

Classical Pacific College Fair

Hawaii Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM HST
As college fairs make their way across the state, Sharene Taba shares a special edition of Classical Pacific featuring the first-ever on-air College Fair.

Listen on demand to hear advice from music teachers, college counselors, and students who went through the unique process of applying to music education programs. Sharene shares collected tips and insight from current college students, parents, and more to provide various perspectives on what goes into becoming a professional musician.

This classical music college fair aired on October 7, 2022. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
