Classical Pacific College Fair

As college fairs make their way across the state , Sharene Taba shares a special edition of Classical Pacific featuring the first-ever on-air College Fair.

Listen on demand to hear advice from music teachers, college counselors, and students who went through the unique process of applying to music education programs. Sharene shares collected tips and insight from current college students, parents, and more to provide various perspectives on what goes into becoming a professional musician.

This classical music college fair aired on October 7, 2022. Classical Pacific airs weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2.

