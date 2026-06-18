Asia Minute: Hawaiʻi's military goes back to the future with name change

There's a change this week that affects tens of thousands of U.S. military forces based in Hawaiʻi. It's not about their mission or their deployment. It's about their name.

It's back to the future for U.S. military forces in the Asia Pacific. In the first Trump administration, the name of the command based here in Hawaiʻi was changed from U.S. Pacific Command to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Now, the Pentagon is changing it back. Tuesday's announcement didnʻt really say why, other than noting it “honors the commandʻs deep historical roots.”

Back in 2018, then Defense Secretary Jame Mattis said switching the name to USINDOPACOM reflected “the increasing connectivity between the Indian and Pacific Oceans.”

It also brought India into the discussion of broader regional issues — along with the phrase “free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The geography hasn't changed, and neither has what the military calls the area of responsibility. Former PACOM commander Adm. Harry Harris described it as “from Hollywood to Bollywood and from polar bears to penguins.”

Closer to Bollywood, there are thoughts about what's behind the name change. The Times of India wrote, “Though the US has not given any exact reason for reverting to the old name, the recent strain in Indo-US ties could be the factor behind such a move.”

The Hindustan Times said it “has raised questions in New Delhi about Washington's commitment to the Indo-Pacific concept."