Asia Minute: Why a billion dollar investment gets corporate investors a special deal

When it comes to international trade, the Trump administration is putting a lot of emphasis on tariffs, which are basically taxes on imported goods.

But there's another policy designed to encourage international investment in the U.S.

It sounds simple enough.

A company investing more than a billion dollars in the United States gets special treatment.

But it's sparking some international confusion.

The White House recently announced a “fast-track process” for companies from “key partner countries” — including South Korea.

For billion-dollar corporate investors, that includes faster environmental reviews for factory construction.

But South Korean media report it's not clear if existing investments are part of that tally.

The Joong-ang Daily reports Hyundai Motor is already investing more than $12 billion in Georgia, while Samsung Electronics is putting $40 billion into a chip plant in Texas.

But those may not count.

And investment timing is not just based on corporate needs, there's also a political aspect.

The Dong-a Ilbo says new projects need to deliver “tangible results within the Trump administration's term.”

The head of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry was just in Washington, and he says investment prospects depend on incentives.

Chey Tae-won also chairs SK Group — South Korea's second-largest conglomerate.

The Korea Herald quotes him as saying, “We have to wait and see and then make plans, but no clear information is available yet.”