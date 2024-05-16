© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asia Minute: Familiar challenges, different politics for Taiwan's new president

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published May 16, 2024 at 7:47 AM HST
FILE- Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, left, celebrates his victory with running mate Bi-khim Hsiao in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 13, 2024. The Biden administration says the White House is sending an unofficial delegation to Taiwan this weekend for the inauguration of the island’s democratically elected president. The move is certain to upset China but unlikely to draw excessive responses from Beijing as the two countries try to stabilize relations. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)
Louise Delmotte/AP
/
AP
FILE- Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, left, celebrates his victory with running mate Bi-khim Hsiao in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 13, 2024. The Biden administration says the White House is sending an unofficial delegation to Taiwan this weekend for the inauguration of the island’s democratically elected president. The move is certain to upset China but unlikely to draw excessive responses from Beijing as the two countries try to stabilize relations. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File)

A new president will take office in Taiwan on Monday. While he's the former vice president, the new administration will be facing some different challenges.

Lai Ching-te won January's presidential election in Taiwan with more than 40% of the vote.

That's considerably less than the person he served as vice president.

Tsai Ing-wen took more than 56% of the vote in both of her elections for the top spot.

Tsai's party also controlled a majority of seats in parliament — a political advantage her successor will not have.

The main opposition party holds a slim lead in parliamentary numbers, but no party will have an absolute majority.

The results of the presidential election were more of a disappointment than a surprise to the government in Beijing government, which has referred to Lai as a “dangerous separatist.”

Lai has called for dialogue with China, but so far there's been no official response.

This week, Chinese forces have stepped up naval and air patrols near Taiwan — including sending nearly two dozen military aircraft into airspace close to the main island.

Next week, attention will turn to the language of Lai's inauguration speech on Monday.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reports he's likely to send a “goodwill message” to the Beijing government — looking to “strengthen dialogue and reduce the spiral of hostility.”
Tags
Asia Minute TaiwanGovernmentBeijing
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Stories