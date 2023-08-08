Asia Minute: South Korea is hosting an unusual scouting adventure this week

Tens of thousands of young people are on the move this week in South Korea. It’s part of an event that’s been in the works for some time but has not turned out as planned.

South Korea is still hosting the World Scout Jamboree, an event held once every four years.

The group is open to all genders — and interests have moved far beyond hiking, merit badges and cookies.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement calls the “scout method” a “unique system for progressive self-education” which includes “active exploration and commitment to communities and the wider world.”

This week’s event near Busan was to host more than 40,000 scouts from 158 countries.

But scorching temperatures complicated that, as many would-be campers abandoned plans to stay outdoors in tents.

Then came the threat of a typhoon, which chased more scouts to alternate locations.

Now the campsite is closing, many planned activities are moving indoors, and the scouts have scattered.

More than a thousand buses have taken them elsewhere.

The Americans have moved to the U.S. military base at Camp Humphreys. The British are staying in hotel rooms in Seoul.

And some groups will take advantage of other hospitality: nearly 200 Buddhist temples across the country are offering to host scouts this week.

