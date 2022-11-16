Donate
Asia Minute

Asia Minute: Diplomacy is at work in Southeast Asia, but so is military preparation

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published November 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM HST
FILE - In this photo provided by the Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force, three F-15 warplanes of the Japanese Self-Defense Force, front, and four F-16 fighters of the U.S. Armed Forces fly over the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Joint Staff of the Japanese Self-Defense Force via AP)

The G-20 wraps up a two-day summit Wednesday in Bali, Indonesia. Many participants will move on to Bangkok for the APEC leaders’ meeting. While this week’s focus in Southeast Asia has been on diplomacy, there are also regional developments in the military world.

About 26,000 Japanese military personnel are taking part in exercises this week with about 10,000 of their American counterparts.

“Keen Sword” involves forces on the ground, some 30 vessels on the water, and more than 350 aircraft in and around Japan’s southeastern islands.

Further south, a senior military official in the Philippines says the government there is open to allowing Japanese forces to conduct military exercises in the country — not just observe them.

That would require a “Visiting Forces Agreement” — moving the government of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. closer to Japan than his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte.

On Tuesday, the Philippines announced the United States will spend nearly $70 million to build training facilities and warehouses at three military bases used by U.S. forces on rotation through the Philippines.

Construction is scheduled to start next year.

The military theme will continue when Vice President Kamala Harris goes to the Philippines early next week, on her way back from the APEC leaders meeting in Thailand.

A senior administration official says she’ll meet with President Marcos to discuss, quote “strengthening our security alliance and economic relationship.”

Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
