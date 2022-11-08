Asia Minute: Arguments in Thailand over “appropriate” school clothing

A controversy in Thailand has erupted over what may seem like a relatively minor issue: clothing for students. It’s been a topic of disagreement for several years, and now it’s getting a new round of publicity.

That concept of school clothes has led to rules in various educational institutions around the world — from dress codes to school uniforms.

Thailand can be a conservative society in matters of dress. For many, dressing up for school is part of that tradition.

But there’s also been growing pushback in recent years about connecting education with formal clothing.

So the Council University Presidents of Thailand got attention when they declared that students taking college entrance exams could wear clothing that would be “casual, but appropriate.”

Also, clothing reflecting one’s birth gender would no longer be required.

Some limits on appearance remain, such as no dyeing of hair and no colored nails.

One university rector said the changes should ease students’ stress levels.

But the country’s Secretary of Education says casual dress can lead to a decline in discipline, responsibility and morality.

Back before the pandemic, a private boys’ school in Thailand made national headlines when it allowed middle and high school students to wear jeans and T-shirts.

The rules change at Bangkok Christian College also came under official criticism — even though it was just a trial run — and even then, only on “Casual Tuesdays.”