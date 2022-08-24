Donate
Asia Minute

Asia Minute: South Korea marks a China anniversary with very different exports

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published August 24, 2022 at 9:51 AM HST
Wednesday marked a noteworthy anniversary in the Asia-Pacific. Thirty years ago, South Korea and China established diplomatic relations — and started to deepen economic relations. Trade between the two countries has exploded, but the nature of South Korea’s exports has changed a great deal.

Back in 1991, South Korean exports to China amounted to about $1 billion a year. Today, they’re more than $162 billion a year.

But the trade figures of the last few decades also tell a story of a different kind of economic growth — higher up the value chain.

According to a research group called the Observatory of Economic Complexity, a little more than 25 years ago, South Korea’s leading exports to China were fabric.

It was mostly the raw material for clothing: synthetic yarn, plastic coated textile fabric, rubberized knitted fabric.

These days, those exports are all about semiconductors.

Earlier this week, The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported that 40% of all South Korean semiconductor exports last year went to China.

South Korean chipmakers are key suppliers to China’s smartphone industry.

It’s a delicate business — especially when the United States is putting a renewed emphasis on technology supply chains that involve allies.

Just last week, South Korea’s Foreign Minister said his country will send officials to a preliminary meeting of international semiconductor makers the United States has organized called “Chip 4.”

The group includes The United States, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

