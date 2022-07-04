Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Asia Minute

Asia Minute: COVID-19 cases are rising again in parts of Japan

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published July 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM HST
Japan Daily Life coronavirus june 28 2022
Eugene Hoshiko/AP
/
AP
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus cool off at a cooling mist spot Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in parts of Japan. That includes Okinawa — and the country’s largest city: Tokyo.

Late last week, Tokyo’s metropolitan government raised its alert level for new coronavirus cases.

Officials bumped up the ranking to the second-highest of four levels because of a steep rise in new cases.

Cases have been going up for the last two weeks — and health officials say that people under the age of 30 are a growing part of those infections.

Cases have also been increasing in Okinawa — and in both locations, some patients are not vaccinated, while others have not had booster shots.

Health officials say the highly contagious BA.5 substrain of the virus represents a growing number of cases in Japan — now making up about a quarter of new cases in Tokyo.

And there’s another complication: high temperatures that continue to linger across parts of the country — including the national capital.

Late last week, temperatures in Tokyo reached nearly 98 degrees — the hottest readings for June since records started being kept in 1875.

That’s a potential complication for health care.

The vice chair of the Tokyo Medical Association told Kyodo News that a rapid increase in heatstroke patients could become a strain on emergency medical services — which could affect the ability of hospitals to accept COVID 19 patients.

Tags

Asia Minute Japancoronavirus
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Content