An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam - January 18

Hawaiʻi Public Radio and the Culinary Institute of the Pacific Present: An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam on Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Mānoa Valley Theatre. Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 27.

Lam is host of the public radio culinary program, "The Splendid Table." The event will feature discussions with local champions of food sovereignty and native ingredients.

Guest speakers scheduled to appear include:



Robynne Maii, James Beard award-winning chef and Fête Hawaii Owner

Christopher Kanemura, Fujiya Mochi Owner

Jayna Omaye, HPR Culture and Arts Reporter

Kevin Yim, Zippy's VP of Marketing

More local guests speakers to be announced.

This evening’s conversations will be recorded for a future local broadcast on Hawai‘i Public Radio and national broadcast on “The Splendid Table."

"The Splendid Table” airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. on HPR-1, is distributed to more than 400 public radio stations across the country, and is available as a podcast.

This special evening is brought to you in partnership with the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at the Kapiʻolani Community College.