An Evening with Francis Lam - January 18

Hawaiʻi Public Radio presents An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam on Jan. 18 at 7:00 p.m. at Mānoa Valley Theatre.

Lam is host of the public radio culinary program, "The Splendid Table." The event will feature discussions with local champions of food sovereignty and native ingredients.

The evening will feature discussions with local champions of food sovereignty and native ingredients. James Beard award-winning chef Robynne Maii is scheduled to appear as a featured guest. Maii, chef and owner of Fete Hawai‘i, is the first female Native Hawaiian chef from Hawai‘i who has won the James Beard Award. More local guests to be announced.



Tickets now available

This evening’s conversations will be recorded for a future local broadcast on Hawai‘i Public Radio and national broadcast on “The Splendid Table.”

“The Splendid Table” airs Saturdays at 9 a.m. on HPR-1, is distributed to more than 400 public radio stations across the country, and is available as a podcast.

This special evening is brought to you in partnership with the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at the Kapiʻolani Community College.