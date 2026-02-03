© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
After Hours

Step into the sound after dark with After Hours, Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s new late-night music series, where each weeknight brings a distinct voice, genre, and sonic point of view. Curated by a rotating lineup of music hosts, After Hours is a space for discovery, reflection, and deep listening— Music to soundtrack your life, after hours.
  • After Hours: Mundo Reggae — with Lulú Solares
    Lulu Solares
    Mundo Reggae is a two-hour journey through the global culture of reggae, hosted by Lulú Solares on Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Fridays from 10pm - midnight. Spanning foundation roots, lovers rock, dub, steppers, and contemporary worldwide sounds, the show explores reggae not just as a genre, but as a living culture — music as message, movement, and way of life.
  • After Hours: Funk & Jazz Sessions — with Roger County
    Roger County
    From humble beginnings in the red light district of New Orleans to worldwide legitimacy in renowned concert halls and venues, to a controversial fusion with funk, jazz has stood the test of time. Join us on After Hours: Jazz & Funk Sessions every Wednesday evening on HPR-1, 10 to midnight, to explore the current state of jazz, nu-jazz and funk on the global stage. Hosted by Roger County.