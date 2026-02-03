-
Mundo Reggae is a two-hour journey through the global culture of reggae, hosted by Lulú Solares on Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Fridays from 10pm - midnight. Spanning foundation roots, lovers rock, dub, steppers, and contemporary worldwide sounds, the show explores reggae not just as a genre, but as a living culture — music as message, movement, and way of life.
From humble beginnings in the red light district of New Orleans to worldwide legitimacy in renowned concert halls and venues, to a controversial fusion with funk, jazz has stood the test of time. Join us on After Hours: Jazz & Funk Sessions every Wednesday evening on HPR-1, 10 to midnight, to explore the current state of jazz, nu-jazz and funk on the global stage. Hosted by Roger County.