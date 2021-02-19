Administrative Assistant (June 2022)

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for an organized multi-tasker with excellent communication skills, strong computer proficiency, and an upbeat attitude. The administrative assistant reports to the President and General Manager and provides assistance with various office tasks. This position also provides office support to HPR’s senior leadership team.

The successful candidate conducts him/herself in a professional manner; is polite, warm, and attentive in interpersonal interactions; and is capable, accurate and proactive in completing tasks. They should always be prepared and responsive, willing to take on each challenge directly, and have a genuine desire to meet the needs of others.

This is a full-time, non-exempt position, with occasional evening and weekend working hours. The candidate should have reliable transportation.

Administrative Assistant Responsibilities:



Handling office tasks on behalf of the President and General Manager such as greeting and assisting visitors, screening and routing phone calls, filing, transcribing meeting minutes, assisting with correspondence, generating reports and presentations, conducting research, and scheduling meetings for the board, board committees, and other community members.

Assisting the president and general manager in the preparation of board and committee meeting agendas and meeting materials.

Providing real-time scheduling support by booking appointments and preventing conflicts.

Making travel arrangements, such as booking flights, and cars, and making hotel and restaurant reservations for the president and other senior staff members as needed.

Providing administrative assistance for donor support and station activities such as preparing thank you letters and event invitation follow-up calls.



Administrative Assistant Qualifications:



Associate degree or higher

Prior administrative experience, detail oriented, professional demeanor

Excellent computer skills, especially in Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Excellent interpersonal communication skills – in person, by phone, in writing

Ability to be proactive and anticipate the needs of others in order to create seamless and positive experiences



HOW TO APPLY:

Send a cover letter and resume to Hawai‘i Public Radio by July 31, 2022. Email jfajardo (at) hawaiipublicradio (dot) org or mail to: Hawai‘i Public Radio, Attn: José Fajardo, 738 Kāheka St #101, Honolulu, HI 96814. Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.