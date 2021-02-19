Accounting Clerk (May 2022)

Accounting Clerk

Reports to VP of Finance/Controller

Full-time, non-exempt, M-F business hours with occasional weekend and evening work as assigned and/or necessary.

Qualifications : 1-2 years prior work experience in bookkeeping or accounting. Must be organized, adaptable, detail oriented, and accurate. Have strong time management & people skills, able to multi-task. Proficient with 10-key, Excel, and accounting software. Supports the mission of public radio.

Position Duties:

1. Cash receipts and deposit: Prepare daily bank deposit, process recurring and one-time underwriting credit card payments, recap daily cash and credit card receipts.

2. Accounts Payable and Disbursements: Input invoices, prepare checks for signing, mail out payments, file invoices.

3. Administrative support: File underwriting “paid” invoices, prepare notice of transfer and in-house documents for car donations, refill postage meter when needed, track and replenish office supplies, additional tasks as needed.

4. Month-end/on-going: allocate merchant fees, maintain reconciliation/cost allocation spreadsheets.

5. Payroll & Benefits: Prepare and disseminate time sheet forms, submit payroll hours/adjustments to ProService, process corresponding employee benefit payments online/by check, maintain spreadsheet for payroll journal entry.

6. Assist with the preparation of audit schedules and the CPB Annual Financial Report.

7. Pledge Campaigns & Station Events: Assist with tally during the membership campaigns, and participate in and provide support for station events as needed.

8. Other duties as assigned by the VP of Finance/Controller

HOW TO APPLY:

Position open until filled. Please send your cover letter and resume to: bshimono@hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.

