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Why New Orleans residents should plan to relocate now

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published May 5, 2026 at 10:46 PM HST
People walk down a flooded street after Hurricane Katrina hit the area August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
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Getty Images North America
People walk down a flooded street after Hurricane Katrina hit the area August 29, 2005 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

New Orleans should plan to move its residents out of the city due to climate change.

That's the findings of a recent study published in the Nature Sustainability journal, which points to historic evidence that suggests sea level rise will eventually leave the city surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, perhaps by the end of the century.

Although scientists cannot determine exactly when the city will be completely surrounded by open water, Jesse Keenan, co-author of the study and director of the Center on Climate Change and Urbanism at Tulane University, told Morning Edition there's no doubt it will happen and residents should plan to relocate.

"The real question is when and what does it mean to begin to plan a transition of the population, of businesses, of capital," Kennan said. "And that's the challenge we have ahead of us in terms of public policy. There is not currently planning by the city or the state to begin this transition."

Keenan spoke with NPR's Leila Fadel about why it's urgent for state and local officials to begin planning to relocate New Orleans residents now.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Corrected: May 6, 2026 at 5:10 AM HST
A previous headline incorrectly said that a new study suggests New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean within decades. While the study predicts that New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean in the future, it does not indicate when that could happen.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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