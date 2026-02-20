How more than 240 million gallons of sewage flowed into the Potomac River

Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
HPR spoke with Democratic state Rep. Della Au Belatti about renewed calls for Gov. Josh Green to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate an unnamed "influential lawmaker" who was allegedly handed money in a paper bag in 2022.