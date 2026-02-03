© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Peace talks to end the war in Ukraine set to resume

By Eleanor Beardsley,
Michel Martin
Published February 3, 2026 at 11:44 PM HST

A new round of peace talks to end Russia's war on Ukraine begin Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

