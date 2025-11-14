Photographer Carena Phillips, Kauaʻi - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Carena Phillips is a professional photographer and artist based on Kauaʻi who captures island life through the historic cyanotype process.

“I create each piece using photograph negatives or specimens collected in nature. Each image is developed with a photochemistry first created in the 1840s. The resulting images are records of that particular day, drawn in the blue and white palette of the sea itself. I blend elements of Native Hawaiian flora and fauna, ke kai, or ocean water, and island lifestyle photography into each piece. The artwork expresses the sacred beauty and connection that is found in Hawaiʻi, and reminds us of our kuleana to care for the land, its resources, and the gifts it provides.

My passion for creating cyanotypes began in college at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. This allowed me to experiment with darkroom techniques, including many alternative photography methods and chemical processes. In my free time, you can find me freediving, foraging for plants, or taking photographs and dreaming up my next creative piece.”

Visit Salty Seas Art to explore Carena’s cyanotype creations. Find her on Instagram or Facebook to view her latest projects inspired by nature.

