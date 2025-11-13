Lauhala weaver Pūlama Long, Oʻahu - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Kanaka Maoli artist Pūlama Long of Oʻahu perpetuates the practice and teaching of ulana lauhala, or lauhala weaving, through community workshops and her business, Honi Hala .

“Born and raised in Washington state, I returned to Hawaiʻi at 18 to reconnect with family and culture. I attended college in Hilo, studying ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Mythology, and hula. I then transferred and received my BA from the Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies at UH Mānoa, where many professors inspired me to become a lauhala weaver and ʻāina-based educator. From caring, gathering, and preparing lauhala to the intricate weaving process, every step requires intention and respect. These values shape how we engage with each other and with our ʻāina.

"The physical act of ulana, paired with stories, laughter, and reflections shared while weaving, offers a space of cultural revitalization, essential to our collective well-being. When we gather to weave, we feel the presence of our ancestors guiding our hands. I completed my teacher certificate program with Kahoʻiwai in 2020 and have been dedicated to teaching in educational spaces ever since. I view my teaching as a way to echo the wisdom of my lineage and contribute to the ongoing revitalization of ʻike Hawaiʻi.”

Long’s educational website, Poʻowai Nui , houses teaching and learning opportunities for the community, schools, and nonprofits. Honi Hala hosts weaving workshops and other community events. Find out more here or on Instagram .

