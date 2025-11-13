Ceramist Clayton Amemiya, Hawaiʻi Island - HPR's Artist Spotlight

Wood-firing ceramist Clayton Amemiya draws influence from Hawaiʻi Island and Japan to create pots that he hopes are enjoyed by generations to come.

“I began my ceramic journey in 1972 in Okinawa, where I met a sensei who radically changed the direction of my life. I realized that other lifestyles were available, and wood-firing ceramics became my goal. In 1986, my sensei and I built an anagama (wood-fired tunnel kiln) on my Hilo property, which I use today. I fire two to three times a year, each firing lasting over 100 hours of split firewood sourced from my property.

The Hawaiʻi Island environment influences my work through carved textures on the surfaces reminiscent of patterns on lava and sand. Ash from intense firings sometimes creates natural drips. Sometimes I rub oxide powders such as cobalt, copper and manganese on the surfaces to create blue, purple, black and green markings. The labor-intensive process is very satisfying, working with the flame and wind to produce functional and sculptural art that will last beyond my lifetime.”

See more of Amemiya’s work on his website or at these local galleries: DoveTail Gallery and Design or the Volcano Art Center .

