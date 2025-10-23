© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
U.S. cattle farmers have beef with Trump over Argentina import plans

By Juliana Kim
Published October 23, 2025 at 9:40 PM HST

Cattle ranchers are upset at President Trump over his comments that he plans to buy beef from Argentina. Ranchers say it will hurt struggling farmers.

