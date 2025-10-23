Life in Gaza City after two weeks of ceasefire

Composer Logyn Okuda returns to Classical Pacific with updates on his career, orchestrating for composer Michael Giacchino on Butterfly, The Fantastic Four, and most recently, the upcoming Zootopia 2. Okuda will back home in the islands this week as one of 5 Hawai`i composers featured in the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs Symphony of the Hawai`i Seas. https://www.logynokuda.commyhso.org
Composer in Residence of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra, Michael-Thomas Foumai brings his favorite music for the Ocean as we celebrate our Hawai`i Symphony Orchestraʻs Symphony of the Hawai`i Seas. The multi-media concert features Hawai`i Composers Takuma Itoh, Justin Park, Logyn Okuda, and Foumai. Foumaiʻs Playlist:Alan Menken: Under the Sea, from The Little MermaidJohn Williams: Theme, from JawsJames Newton Howard: The Hand of Fate Part 2, from SignsJames Newton Howard: Prologue, from Lady in the Watermyhso.org