Supreme Court to hear case challenging Colorado's conversion therapy ban

Dr. Lum takes us to protected conservation areas around the world: Bali, India, Japan, Ethopia. "Sacred forests harbor native flora, allow native wildlife to thrive and help protect water resources and other life giving services for local communities"Eric Whitacreʻs The Sacred Veil: Magnetic Poetry follows todayʻs Classical Conservation Conversation: A Season of Creation Pt. 2.
President Trump is bucking tradition and legal precedent in pushing to deploy the National Guard to Democratic-led cities like Portland, Oregon, and Chicago due to what he says is rampant crime and to support his crackdown on illegal immigration.