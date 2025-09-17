Is GB News the Fox News of the U.K.?

Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
The announcement comes as the canoes are in the midst of the Moananuiākea voyage, a three-year journey around the Pacific Ocean where crew members reconnect with the ancestral roots of wayfinding using the natural elements around them. HPR's Cassie Ordonio has more.