In Jordan, inventors try to make Gaza air drops less deadly

California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaiʻi announced joint recommendations Wednesday about who should be vaccinated for seasonal respiratory viruses, including the flu and COVID-19, saying the Trump administration has jeopardized public health by politicizing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council wants to undo fishing protections in the Pacific Ocean, rolling back regulations that opponents say will hurt ocean ecosystems. HPR's Mark Ladao has more.