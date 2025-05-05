American artist Barbara Kruger unveils new installation on Ukraine passenger train

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The American collagist Barbara Kruger is known for her provocative art about power and identity. She's unveiled a new installation in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, inscribed on a passenger train. NPR's Hanna Palamarenko says it's intended to show solidarity with Ukraine during the war.

HANNA PALAMARENKO, BYLINE: This high-speed intercity train is about to depart from Kyiv's main station. Barbara Kruger and the Ribbon International project transformed the train's exterior into a canvas. The artwork is called "Untitled (Another Again)," and it includes a poem in Ukrainian covering nine train cars. Curator Maria Isserlis reads lines of the poem in English.

MARIA ISSERLIS: Another smile, another tear, another hope, another fear, another love, another year.

PALAMARENKO: The rhythm of the words is supposed to evoke the sound of a moving train. Next to Iserliz is Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, board chairman of Ukrainian Railways.

OLEKSANDR PERTSOVSKYI: A railway operates spaces which could be public spaces where people who do not have access to galleries, to museums - but they would get a little bit of a touch of this arts and culture.

PALAMARENKO: He says trains can be so much more than transportation.

PERTSOVSKYI: It's also very important symbolically to show Ukrainians that world-most-renowned artists stand by Ukraine. They do not give up on Ukraine.

PALAMARENKO: The ceremony opening the art project begins. It starts with a minute of silence to commemorate the fallen railroad workers.

PERTSOVSKYI: We keep hearing that there is a sort of peace talks.

PALAMARENKO: Over the last few weeks, Russian attacks have killed and wounded more of Pertsovskyi's colleagues.

PERTSOVSKYI: But every morning, when I wake up to the operational reports and they say that our energy infrastructure, our core railway infrastructure, our important infrastructure been attacked, like, what is peace? Is this missile - is a peace treaty? Is...

PALAMARENKO: The train with Kruger's art installation will travel in Ukraine and abroad for two months. It carries a message of Ukraine's reality - facing the war and moving on, no matter what.

Hanna Palamarenko, NPR News, Kyiv.

