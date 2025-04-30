© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New book 'Unfit Parent' shares what parents with disabilities can teach the rest of society

WBUR
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:45 AM HST
The cover of "Unfit Parent" and author Jessica Slice. (Courtesy of Beacon Press and Vanessa Heins)
The cover of "Unfit Parent" and author Jessica Slice. (Courtesy of Beacon Press and Vanessa Heins)

Author Jessica Slice became disabled in her late twenties. Later, she and her husband chose to foster and adopt a child. Through her own experiences and those of others, Slice learned that despite often negative societal views, those who were disabled could often parent very well.

She shares her insights in the new book “Unfit Parent: A Disabled Mother Challenges an Inaccessible World” and joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Unfit Parent: A Disabled Mother Challenges an Inaccessible World’

By Jessica Slice

Excerpted from “Unfit Parent: A Disabled Mother Challenges an Inaccessible World” by Jessica Slice, published by Beacon Press on April 15.

