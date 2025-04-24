Thousands pay respects to Pope Francis ahead of Saturday funeral

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Today is the last day people are able to see Pope Francis lying in state at the Vatican. Tens of thousands have filed past his open coffin under the dome of St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to the man who led the Roman Catholic Church for the last dozen years. Joining us from Rome is NPR religion correspondent Jason DeRose. Jason, so how much more time do people have to see the pope?

JASON DEROSE, BYLINE: Well, there are just a few hours left of the public viewing, and it's been a time for people from around the world lining up for literally blocks and blocks to see Francis for one final time. Among them was Kelly Gaffigan (ph) and her family from Virginia Beach, Virginia. They just happened to be spending spring break here in Rome, and here's how she said she'll remember Francis.

KELLY GAFFIGAN: He really, like, had the best interest of the people as a whole, Catholic and everyone, and the planet. And even though that rubbed people the wrong way, I think he was always doing what was best for us and our world.

DEROSE: And when the viewing ends tonight, A, the coffin will be sealed in preparation for the funeral mass Saturday morning.

MARTÍNEZ: So tell us about the funeral mass.

DEROSE: Well, it's a traditional Catholic requiem mass for the dead, and I've been looking through the program, and a couple of things strike me. First, while it's predominantly in Latin, of course, there are a number of prayers in a variety of languages - Portuguese, Polish, Chinese, Arabic. I think that really speaks to the global nature of the church. And among the readings, the story from the Gospel of John in which Jesus asks Simon Peter, do you love me? Three times. And each time Simon Peter says, yes. And each time Jesus replies, feed my sheep, feed my flock. I think that really speaks to Francis' understanding of church leaders as shepherds and pastors, and that Christians demonstrate their love for Jesus through service to others, especially those most in need.

MARTÍNEZ: You know, Francis isn't being buried in the Vatican itself. First time in over a century that's happening. Where is the burial taking place?

DEROSE: At a church across town called Saint Mary Major. It was a favorite of Francis'. He prayed there around his trips abroad. But something else strikes me about this burial. One of the people participating in the rite at Saint Mary Major is former archbishop of Los Angeles, Cardinal Roger Mahony. Now, court records show he was heavily involved in shielding abusive priests from law enforcement. The archdiocese eventually had to pay out hundreds of millions of dollars in abuse claims to survivors. And in fact, his successor barred him from public ministry in Los Angeles. So abuse survivors and victims' advocates are strongly criticizing the church over Mahony's participation.

MARTÍNEZ: Jason, what can we expect after the funeral and the burial?

DEROSE: Well, the funeral begins a period of nine days of official mourning with daily masses at St. Peter's, which lead up to the conclave itself. And once the conclave gets underway, the voting cardinals are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel in a nearby residence until they select a new pope. They'll take several votes each day until someone gets a two-thirds majority. I asked Kelly Gaffigan, whom we heard from earlier, what she's hoping for in France's successor, and here's what she said.

GAFFIGAN: Keep the traditions of our church, but also bring us, you know, into the future and, you know, hopefully have women included more in the church as well. I think there's definitely a place for us in leadership.

DEROSE: Lots of hopes and expectations for the next head of the Roman Catholic Church.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR religion correspondent Jason DeRose in Rome. Jason, thank you.

DEROSE: You're welcome.

