© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPR is here for you. Support the news, conversations and music you rely on. Make a monthly gift of $10/month. Donate here.

15 hours later, a grueling ER shifts ends tonight in 'The Pitt' season finale

By Linda Holmes
Published April 10, 2025 at 10:29 AM HST

The first season of The Pitt focused on the toll that work takes on doctors and nurses. It's also been a stellar season of TV.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
See stories by Linda Holmes
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio