Syria's dictator is gone. Its civil war is over. But Israel keeps attacking

Almost immediately after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad, Syria came under attack. Israel has struck Syria several hundred times since December, and until recently, Syria's new government stayed quiet. NPR's Lauren Frayer reports from one village that was hit.

LAUREN FRAYER, BYLINE: Abdul Rahman Hamdan walks through his family's olive grove, recounting how his uncle called him from here in a panic last month. Israeli troops had crossed into Syria when Assad fell. At the time, Syria's new government was just forming. It didn't have the means to counter Israel and said it wanted cordial relations, but Israeli troops were now moving deeper into Syria. They were bombing infrastructure and seizing land in Hamdan's village.

ABDUL RAHMAN HAMDAN: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: His uncle told him he and his neighbors were rushing out with hunting rifles after Israeli troops killed two farmers. The villagers fired first at Israeli troops on their property. The response, he says, was disproportionate.

HAMDAN: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: Israeli helicopters, drones, artillery - Hamdan shows me the call log on his phone.

HAMDAN: (Through interpreter) 9:15.

(Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: In the morning.

HAMDAN: (Through interpreter) He died 9:30. He was killed 9:30.

FRAYER: His uncle was one of seven people killed by Israeli troops who entered their village that day. The Israeli military called them terrorists.

AZA MOHAMED: (Non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: People like Aza Mohamed, a mother of six who lost her leg to an Israeli artillery strike.

A MOHAMED: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: She lays on a bed, bandaged and helpless in the house of her father, Hani Mohamed...

HANI MOHAMED: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: ...Who says some in Syria are downplaying these attacks out of fear. Some of the older folks used to go to school just west of here in the Golan Heights, before Israel seized that territory in 1967 and still occupies it today.

(SOUNDBITE OF BABY CRYING)

FRAYER: Israel used to attack Iranian weapons being funneled through Syria to Hezbollah in neighboring Lebanon, but those routes were cut off with Assad's ouster. Since then, Syria has arrested Hezbollah militants and zero attacks on Israel have originated here. But Israel has launched several hundred air and artillery strikes like these, saying it wants to prevent the formation of any threat.

(SOUNDBITE OF ENGINE CHUGGING)

MOSAB AL-ABDALLAH: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: A farmer named Mosab al-Abdallah zips up on his motorbike, out of breath. He's just run from Israeli soldiers.

AL-ABDALLAH: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: He says this is the second time they've come onto his farm in Jeeps. Last month, he was harvesting zucchini when they took him and seven other farmers at gunpoint, he says, into Israel for questioning. They dropped him back off with a warning to stay off their own land. The Israeli military confirmed his account, calling his farm a closed military zone now.

AL-ABDALLAH: (Through interpreter) We reported to the U.N.

FRAYER: One possible recourse for Abdallah is United Nations peacekeepers stationed nearby.

(SOUNDBITE OF WIND BLOWING)

FRAYER: OK, we're at the door of this U.N. base. No entry. Authorized personnel only.

(SOUNDBITE OF KNOCKING)

FRAYER: A U.N. peacekeeper answers the big, blue metal door topped with barbed wire.

(SOUNDBITE OF METAL CLANKING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEACEKEEPER: Hi.

FRAYER: She asks me to stop recording...

UNIDENTIFIED PEACEKEEPER: Please can you stop recording?

FRAYER: ...And speaks to Abdallah through a grate. But it's difficult. She doesn't speak Arabic. She doesn't ask for his name. She says she'll make a report. He offers his phone number, but he never got a call back the last time he did this, either. NPR asked the U.N. for an update on his case. It replied that it continues to engage with the Israeli military about what it calls its violations in this area.

AL-ABDALLAH: (Non-English language spoken).

FRAYER: As Abdallah walks away, he says he feels really let down. He's scared to go back to his farm, but if he can't harvest his land, he'll go hungry, he says. A day later, dozens of Israeli military vehicles entered Syria again near here. Afterwards, Syria's new government found its voice. It called these attacks a, quote, "clear Israeli attempt to normalize violence," undermining Syria's efforts to rebuild after 14 years of civil war. Lauren Frayer, NPR News, in Daraa, Southern Syria.

