Morning news brief

A Pew Research Center report shows a stabilization in a previous steady decline of Americans identifying as Christians. The Conversation talked to UH religious studies professor Jonathan Pettit about what the report can and can’t tell us about how people identify their religious beliefs in Hawaiʻi.
Thousands of people came together Saturday to celebrate 50 years of Hōkūleʻa's history of voyaging at Kualoa Regional Park, where the double-hulled canoe was first launched in 1975. HPR spent the day alongside attendees and current and original crew members of Hōkūleʻa. Here's what they saw.