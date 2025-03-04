Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
In celebration of Fine Arts in our Schools Month, Classical Pacific host, Sharene Taba visits Niu Vally Middle School's Percussion Ensemble and their director, Mr. Zachary Morita. Percussion Ensemble brings together 7th and 8th graders in an ensemble that nurtures discipline, creativity and most of all, friendships.@hawaiipublicschools