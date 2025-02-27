Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Chamber Music Hawai‘i (CMH) violinist Helen Liu and bassoonist Tommy Morrison joined Morning Café to preview this weekend’s Beethoven Fest at Doris Duke Theatre. The chamber music group’s performance accompanies Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s monthlong Beethoven Festival, which presents all nine of Beethoven’s symphonies.