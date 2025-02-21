Play ball! Spring training brings hope and questions for the new baseball season

Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
A federal judge was set to hear arguments Friday morning in a challenge by state attorneys general, including Hawaiʻi’s Anne Lopez, over a federal funding freeze that affects everything from projects to prepare for climate change to programs to encourage diversity. The Conversation spoke with her on Thursday about the latest.